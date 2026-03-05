Wheeler-Thomas leads North Dakota State’s 76-65 win over Oral Roberts in Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 18 points in North Dakota State’s 76-65 victory over Oral Roberts on…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 18 points in North Dakota State’s 76-65 victory over Oral Roberts on Thursday in the Summit League Tournament.

Wheeler-Thomas shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range for the Bison (25-7). Trevian Carson scored 17 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor, and added five rebounds and three steals. Noah Feddersen had 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Connor Dow led the Golden Eagles (10-23) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Oral Roberts also got 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks from Luke Gray. Ty Harper also had 10 points.

North Dakota State took the lead with 11:48 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Wheeler-Thomas led with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-26 at the break. North Dakota State outscored Oral Roberts by one point in the final half, while Carson led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.