Westry and UAB host East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (11-19, 6-11 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-11, 10-7 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (11-19, 6-11 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-11, 10-7 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays East Carolina after Chance Westry scored 20 points in UAB’s 80-74 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Blazers are 7-9 on their home court. UAB scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Pirates are 6-11 in conference play. East Carolina is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAB is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UAB gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UAB won the last matchup 87-85 on Jan. 11. Jacob Meyer scored 29 points points to help lead the Blazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westry is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Blazers. Evan Chatman is averaging 11 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Corey Caulker is averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Riley is averaging 28.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

