Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in CUSA Tournament against the Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw State Owls (18-13, 10-10 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-13, 11-9 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (18-13, 10-10 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-13, 11-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Kennesaw State square off in the CUSA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers’ record in CUSA play is 11-9, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. Western Kentucky scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Owls are 10-10 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State ranks second in the CUSA with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 8.5.

Western Kentucky is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State averages 8.0 more points per game (83.5) than Western Kentucky gives up (75.5).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Kennesaw State won the last meeting 72-69 on Jan. 29. RJ Johnson scored 19 to help lead Kennesaw State to the victory, and Grant Newell scored 15 points for Western Kentucky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is shooting 53.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Owls. Sherman is averaging 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.