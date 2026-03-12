Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in CUSA Tournament against the Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw State Owls (18-13, 10-10 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-13, 11-9 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Kennesaw State Owls (18-13, 10-10 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-13, 11-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays in the CUSA Tournament against Kennesaw State.

The Hilltoppers are 11-9 against CUSA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Western Kentucky ranks seventh in the CUSA with 13.4 assists per game led by Terrion Murdix averaging 4.3.

The Owls’ record in CUSA action is 10-10. Kennesaw State ranks third in the CUSA with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 5.1.

Western Kentucky is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Kennesaw State won 72-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. RJ Johnson led Kennesaw State with 19 points, and Grant Newell led Western Kentucky with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sherman is averaging 10.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Owls. Johnson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.