West Virginia Mountaineers play in Big 12 Tournament against the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes (22-10, 13-7 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (25-6, 15-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 West Virginia faces Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers are 15-4 against Big 12 opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Carter McCray averaging 2.6.

The Buffaloes are 13-7 in Big 12 play. Colorado scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

West Virginia makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Colorado averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game West Virginia allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mountaineers won 61-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Jordan Harrison led the Mountaineers with 18 points, and Jade Masogayo led the Buffaloes with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Logyn Greer is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.