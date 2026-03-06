West scores 28 as UTEP beats Kennesaw State 78-71

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal West had 28 points in UTEP’s 78-71 victory against Kennesaw State on Thursday. West…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal West had 28 points in UTEP’s 78-71 victory against Kennesaw State on Thursday.

West also contributed seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Miners (11-19, 7-12 Conference USA). Kaseem Watson scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds and two steals. LA Hayes shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Braedan Lue led the way for the Owls (18-12, 10-9) with 15 points, but Frankquon Sherman posted 10 points and 16 rebounds. Amir Taylor finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Trey Simpson had 10 rebounds.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave UTEP a 10-point lead. The teams entered the break with UTEP ahead 35-25, while West with 14 points. UTEP used a 9-0 second-half run to break a 44-44 tie and take the lead at 53-44 with 10:07 left in the half before finishing off the victory. West scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

