West Georgia plays in ASUN Tournament against the North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (7-24, 5-13 ASUN) vs. West Georgia Wolves (14-16, 8-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia and North Florida square off in the ASUN Tournament.

The Wolves’ record in ASUN play is 8-10, and their record is 6-6 against non-conference opponents. West Georgia has a 7-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Ospreys are 5-13 in ASUN play. North Florida gives up 88.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.6 points per game.

West Georgia averages 76.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 88.0 North Florida allows. North Florida has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 46.6% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. North Florida won 81-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Kamrin Oriol led North Florida with 22 points, and Shelton Williams-Dryden led West Georgia with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is averaging 20.8 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kent Jackson is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 14.6 points. Oriol is shooting 45.6% and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

