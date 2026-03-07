Weeks puts up 28, Southern Miss knocks off Appalachian State 86-73 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks had 28 points in Southern Miss’ 86-73 win over Appalachian State on Saturday night…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks had 28 points in Southern Miss’ 86-73 win over Appalachian State on Saturday night in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

No. 8 seed Southern Miss (19-15) will move on to face top-seeded Troy in a Sunday semifinal.

Weeks shot 10 for 24 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles. Dylan Brumfield scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Israel Hart shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Eren Banks led the fourth-seed Mountaineers (19-13) with 18 points. Appalachian State also got 15 points from Kasen Jennings and Alonzo Dodd.

Southern Miss took the lead with 9:41 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hart scored 15 points in the first half to help put Southern Miss up 44-28 at the break. Weeks 18 points in the second half/

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.