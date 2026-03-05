Webb, Applewhite lead Georgia Southern past Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference Tournament 88-84

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Spudd Webb scored 29 points, Alden Applewhite added 27 and No. 10 seed Georgia Southern beat…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Spudd Webb scored 29 points, Alden Applewhite added 27 and No. 10 seed Georgia Southern beat 11th-seeded Old Dominion 88-84 on Wednesday night in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Georgia Southern (17-15) will move on to face No. 7 seed Arkansas State on Thursday.

Webb also contributed five assists for the Eagles. He scored 23 points in the second half.

Applewhite was 8 of 11 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Tyren Moore had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Battle led the way for the Monarchs (12-21) with 45 points, four assists and two steals. Robert Davis Jr. added 11 points for Old Dominion. Scottie Hubbard also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

