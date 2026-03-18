Walker leads Georgia Tech against Kansas State after 20-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-18, 9-11 ACC) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-17, 11-11 Big 12) New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-18, 9-11 ACC) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-17, 11-11 Big 12)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on Kansas State after Talayah Walker scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 62-54 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Kansas State is 9-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Georgia Tech is eighth in college basketball with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Turnage averaging 8.6.

Kansas State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.3 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Nastja Claessens is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Turnage is averaging 5.5 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Walker is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 23.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.