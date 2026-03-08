Wagner Seahawks play in NEC Tournament against the Le Moyne Dolphins

Le Moyne Dolphins (11-20, 9-9 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-16, 9-9 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Le Moyne Dolphins (11-20, 9-9 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-16, 9-9 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays Le Moyne in the NEC Tournament.

The Seahawks’ record in NEC games is 9-9, and their record is 4-7 in non-conference play. Wagner is seventh in the NEC scoring 57.3 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Dolphins’ record in NEC play is 9-9. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Ashley Buragas averaging 7.1.

Wagner’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Wagner gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Le Moyne won the last matchup 62-49 on Feb. 5. Sierra Linnin scored 15 to help lead Le Moyne to the win, and Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor scored 15 points for Wagner.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Keana Foz is averaging 10.8 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Buragas is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dolphins. Linnin is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 57.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

