Wagner defeats Cent. Conn. St. 70-60 in Northeast Conference Tournament

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — John Awoke had 18 points in Wagner’s 70-60 win over Central Connecticut on Wednesday in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

Awoke shot 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (13-16). Nick Jones scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Binael Basil had 16 points and went 8 of 15 from the field.

Darin Smith Jr. finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-11). Cent. Connecticut also got 10 points and three blocks from Max Frazier.

Jones scored nine points in the first half and Wagner went into halftime trailing 35-31. Awoke scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Wagner to a 10-point victory.

