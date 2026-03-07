Vokietaitis and Texas host Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (18-12, 9-8 SEC) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (18-12, 9-8 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Oklahoma after Matas Vokietaitis scored 21 points in Texas’ 105-85 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Longhorns have gone 12-4 at home. Texas averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Sooners are 6-11 in SEC play. Oklahoma ranks ninth in the SEC allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Texas scores 84.3 points, 7.1 more per game than the 77.2 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Texas gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Texas won the last meeting 79-69 on Jan. 31. Dailyn Swain scored 18 points points to help lead the Longhorns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Vokietaitis is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mohamed Wague is averaging 7.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Nijel Pack is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.