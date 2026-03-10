Virginia Tech plays Wake Forest in ACC Tournament

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15, 7-11 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 8-10 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15, 7-11 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 8-10 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays in the ACC Tournament against Wake Forest.

The Hokies are 8-10 against ACC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 7-11 in ACC play. Wake Forest scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Virginia Tech averages 78.5 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 76.9 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Virginia Tech won the last meeting 82-63 on Feb. 21. Toibu Lawal scored 17 to help lead Virginia Tech to the victory, and Juke Harris scored 16 points for Wake Forest.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 7.5 points. Ben Hammond is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

