Virginia plays Arizona State in First 4 matchup

Arizona State Sun Devils (24-10, 11-10 Big 12) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (19-11, 11-8 ACC) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (24-10, 11-10 Big 12) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (19-11, 11-8 ACC)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on Arizona State in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-8 against ACC teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Virginia is second in the ACC in rebounding averaging 38.4 rebounds. Tabitha Amanze leads the Cavaliers with 6.2 boards.

The Sun Devils’ record in Big 12 games is 11-10. Arizona State averages 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Virginia averages 75.3 points, 14.7 more per game than the 60.6 Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 66.5 points per game, 2.2 more than the 64.3 Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Cavaliers. Romi Levy is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabby Elliott averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. McKinna Brackens is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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