Virginia Cavaliers and Wright State Raiders play in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Wright State Raiders (23-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (29-5, 17-4 ACC) Philadelphia; Friday, 1:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wright State Raiders (23-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (29-5, 17-4 ACC)

Philadelphia; Friday, 1:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -18.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Virginia and Wright State play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Cavaliers are 17-4 against ACC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Virginia is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders’ record in Horizon League action is 18-5. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

Virginia is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 8.8 points. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Michael Cooper is averaging 13.4 points for the Raiders. TJ Burch is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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