Villanova takes on Providence in Big East Tournament

Providence Friars (15-17, 8-13 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (23-6, 16-4 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (15-17, 8-13 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (23-6, 16-4 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays in the Big East Tournament against Providence.

The Wildcats have gone 16-4 against Big East teams, with a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Villanova is eighth in college basketball with 18.4 assists per game led by Jasmine Bascoe averaging 5.0.

The Friars are 8-13 in Big East play. Providence is sixth in the Big East giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Villanova makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Providence averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Villanova allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Villanova won the last matchup 83-68 on Jan. 28. Bascoe scored 22 to help lead Villanova to the win, and Sabou Gueye scored 22 points for Providence.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Kennedy Henry is shooting 40.4% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Orlagh Gormley is averaging 8.3 points, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Friars. Gueye is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 60.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

