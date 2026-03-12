Villanova takes on Georgetown in Big East Tournament

Georgetown Hoyas (15-17, 7-14 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (24-7, 15-5 Big East) New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Georgetown Hoyas (15-17, 7-14 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (24-7, 15-5 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays in the Big East Tournament against Georgetown.

The Wildcats’ record in Big East games is 15-5, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Villanova is sixth in the Big East scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Hoyas are 7-14 against Big East teams. Georgetown ranks ninth in the Big East shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Villanova makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Georgetown has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Villanova won 80-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Acaden Lewis led Villanova with 26 points, and Malik Mack led Georgetown with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.9 points. Tyler Perkins is averaging 15.6 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

KJ Lewis is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hoyas. Kayvaun Mulready is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

