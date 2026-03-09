Vermont takes on NJIT in America East Tournament

NJIT Highlanders (16-16, 11-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 13-4 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (16-16, 11-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 13-4 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and NJIT square off in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts’ record in America East play is 13-4, and their record is 8-7 in non-conference games. Vermont is third in the America East scoring 74.2 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Highlanders are 11-6 against America East opponents. NJIT averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Vermont makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). NJIT’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Vermont has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Vermont won the last matchup 70-64 on Feb. 22. Gus Yalden scored 21 to help lead Vermont to the win, and Sebastian Robinson scored 16 points for NJIT.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Yalden is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ari Fulton is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Highlanders. David Bolden is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

