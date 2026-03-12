Vermont Catamounts face the Maine Black Bears in America East Championship

Maine Black Bears (19-12, 14-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (26-7, 15-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Maine Black Bears (19-12, 14-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (26-7, 15-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Maine play for the America East Championship.

The Catamounts’ record in America East play is 15-3, and their record is 11-4 in non-conference games. Vermont leads the America East with 65.9 points and is shooting 45.5%.

The Black Bears’ record in America East action is 14-4. Maine is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Vermont averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Maine gives up. Maine scores 10.4 more points per game (62.3) than Vermont allows (51.9).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Maine won the last matchup 55-46 on Feb. 5. Asta Blauenfeldt scored 21 to help lead Maine to the victory, and Keira Hanson scored 13 points for Vermont.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Priede is averaging 17.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Catamounts. Hanson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Adrianna Smith is averaging 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Black Bears. Sarah Talon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 58.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.3 points per game.

Black Bears: 9-1, averaging 64.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.