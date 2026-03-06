Vermont Catamounts and Bryant Bulldogs square off in America East Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (9-21, 5-11 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-11, 12-4 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bryant Bulldogs (9-21, 5-11 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-11, 12-4 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays in the America East Tournament against Bryant.

The Catamounts have gone 12-4 against America East opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Vermont is 8-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 5-11 against America East teams. Bryant is eighth in the America East scoring 65.1 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Vermont is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Bryant allows to opponents. Bryant’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Catamounts won 90-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Gus Yalden led the Catamounts with 27 points, and Ty Tabales led the Bulldogs with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yalden is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Timofei Rudovskii is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs. Keegan Harvey is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.