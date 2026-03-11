UTSA faces Temple in AAC Tournament

Temple Owls (15-16, 9-10 AAC) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (14-15, 9-9 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

Temple Owls (15-16, 9-10 AAC) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (14-15, 9-9 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on Temple in the AAC Tournament.

The Roadrunners have gone 9-9 against AAC teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. UTSA is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 9-10 against AAC teams. Temple is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UTSA is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 9.0 more points per game (68.3) than UTSA allows to opponents (59.3).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Roadrunners won 52-43 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Cheyenne Rowe led the Roadrunners with 26 points, and Saniyah Craig led the Owls with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowe is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Turner is averaging 16.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Savannah Curry is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

