Utah visits Yessoufou and Baylor

Utah Utes (10-20, 2-15 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-15, 5-12 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor faces Utah after Tounde Yessoufou scored 20 points in Baylor’s 77-64 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bears have gone 10-6 at home. Baylor is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Utes have gone 2-15 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Baylor scores 82.1 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 78.6 Utah allows. Utah averages 74.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 77.0 Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Utes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Keanu Dawes is averaging 12.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

