Utah Valley Wolverines and Tarleton State Texans play in WAC Tournament

Tarleton State Texans (13-16, 7-11 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (16-13, 9-9 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays in the WAC Tournament against Tarleton State.

The Wolverines have gone 9-9 against WAC teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Utah Valley ranks fifth in the WAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Halle Nelson averaging 2.6.

The Texans are 7-11 in WAC play. Tarleton State has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah Valley is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Valley allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wolverines won 65-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Kaylee Headrick led the Wolverines with 19 points, and Jakoriah Long led the Texans with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is averaging 14.1 points and 2.3 steals for the Wolverines. Cambree Blackham is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elodie Lutbert is averaging 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Texans. Long is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Texans: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

