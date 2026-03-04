Utah Valley plays Southern Utah, aims for 4th straight home win

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-9, 11-5 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-13, 7-9 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-9, 11-5 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-13, 7-9 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Wolverines take on Southern Utah.

The Wolverines are 9-4 in home games. Utah Valley scores 63.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Thunderbirds have gone 11-5 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Utah Valley is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Utah Valley gives up.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. Southern Utah won the last meeting 64-60 on Jan. 23. Sierra Chambers scored 16 points to help lead the Thunderbirds to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Nelson is averaging 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Wolverines. Amanda Barcello is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Chambers is averaging 15.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Thunderbirds. Brooklyn Fely is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

