Utah Tech meets Abilene Christian in WAC Tournament

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-18, 6-13 WAC) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (18-14, 11-7 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech squares off against Abilene Christian in the WAC Tournament.

The Trailblazers have gone 11-7 against WAC teams, with a 7-7 record in non-conference play. Utah Tech is 6-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 6-13 against WAC teams. Abilene Christian averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 9-11 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Utah Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 70.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 74.6 Utah Tech allows.

The teams play each other for the fourth time this season. Utah Tech won the last meeting 85-81 on Feb. 27. Ethan Potter scored 25 to help lead Utah Tech to the victory, and Chilaydrien Newton scored 27 points for Abilene Christian.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusaun Holt is averaging 12 points and 3.3 assists for the Trailblazers. Potter is averaging 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 56.7% over the last 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 16.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Newton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

