Utah Tech hosts Utah Valley following Davis’ 28-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (23-7, 13-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (18-13, 11-6 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (23-7, 13-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (18-13, 11-6 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Utah Tech after Isaac Davis scored 28 points in Utah Valley’s 92-88 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 11-2 in home games. Utah Tech scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Wolverines are 13-4 in WAC play. Utah Valley has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Tech scores 76.1 points, 8.4 more per game than the 67.7 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley has shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season in WAC play. Utah Tech won the last matchup 81-77 on Feb. 13. Chance Trujillo scored 14 points points to help lead the Trailblazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is averaging 16 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Trujillo is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Trevan Leonhardt is averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, six assists and 2.1 steals for the Wolverines. Davis is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.