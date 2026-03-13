Utah State plays in MWC Tournament against the Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (22-11, 14-8 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (26-6, 16-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (22-11, 14-8 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (26-6, 16-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays Nevada in the MWC Tournament.

The Aggies are 16-5 against MWC opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Utah State has a 21-6 record against teams over .500.

The Wolf Pack are 14-8 against MWC teams. Nevada ranks sixth in the MWC with 14.1 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.6.

Utah State averages 82.9 points, 11.5 more per game than the 71.4 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Utah State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wolf Pack won 80-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Corey Camper Jr. led the Wolf Pack with 20 points, and Drake Allen led the Aggies with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 7.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Camper is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Vaughn Weems is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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