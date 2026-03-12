Utah State Aggies play in MWC Tournament against the UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels (17-15, 12-9 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (25-6, 15-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UNLV Rebels (17-15, 12-9 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (25-6, 15-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on UNLV in the MWC Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in MWC play is 15-5, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Utah State is third in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Rebels’ record in MWC action is 12-9. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Utah State averages 83.0 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 78.5 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 8.9 more points per game (80.0) than Utah State gives up (71.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. UNLV won 92-65 in the last matchup on March 4. Kimani Hamilton led UNLV with 24 points, and Mason Falslev led Utah State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falslev is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Hamilton is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

