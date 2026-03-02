Utah hosts Colorado, aims to end home slide

Colorado Buffaloes (16-13, 6-10 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-19, 2-14 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado Buffaloes (16-13, 6-10 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-19, 2-14 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Colorado looking to end its five-game home losing streak.

The Utes have gone 8-8 in home games. Utah has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buffaloes have gone 6-10 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah averages 74.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 78.7 Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 47.3% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Colorado won the last matchup 85-73 on Jan. 8. Sebastian Rancik scored 19 points to help lead the Buffaloes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Terrence Brown is shooting 40.1% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Bangot Dak is averaging 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Buffaloes. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.