UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros square off against the Nicholls State Colonels in Southland Tournament

Nicholls State Colonels (14-18, 13-10 Southland) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (18-13, 14-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley and Nicholls State meet in the Southland Tournament.

The Vaqueros’ record in Southland play is 14-8, and their record is 4-5 in non-conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley is fourth in the Southland scoring 75.5 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Colonels’ record in Southland games is 13-10. Nicholls State is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UT Rio Grande Valley won 92-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Jaylen Washington led UT Rio Grande Valley with 26 points, and Trae English led Nicholls State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koree Cotton is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Filip Brankovic is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jalik Dunkley is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Zee Hamoda is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

