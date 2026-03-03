UT Martin plays in OVC Tournament against the SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-15, 8-12 OVC) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (13-16, 9-11 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-15, 8-12 OVC) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (13-16, 9-11 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and SIU-Edwardsville play in the OVC Tournament.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-11 against OVC teams, with a 4-5 record in non-conference play. UT Martin ranks fourth in the OVC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kenley McCarn averaging 5.0.

The Cougars are 8-12 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville has a 7-10 record against opponents over .500.

UT Martin is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 62.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 63.0 UT Martin gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cougars won 62-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Syanne Mohamed led the Cougars with 13 points, and McCarn led the Skyhawks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCarn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Brittani Wells is shooting 42.2% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 14 points for the Cougars. Lauren Miller is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

