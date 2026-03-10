UT Arlington takes on Utah Tech in WAC Tournament

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-19, 4-14 WAC) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (10-20, 4-14 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-19, 4-14 WAC) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (10-20, 4-14 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays in the WAC Tournament against Utah Tech.

The Mavericks have gone 4-14 against WAC teams, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. UT Arlington gives up 67.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 4-14 in WAC play. Utah Tech is 1-3 in one-possession games.

UT Arlington averages 60.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 67.3 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech has shot at a 37.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 39.4% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Utah Tech won 60-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Kaylee Borden led Utah Tech with 29 points, and Nya Threatt led UT Arlington with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Reynolds is averaging 12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Mavericks. Jadyn Atchison is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Borden is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Brie Crittendon is averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

