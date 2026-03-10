UNLV Rebels square off against the Wyoming Cowboys in MWC Tournament

Wyoming Cowboys (18-13, 9-11 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (16-15, 11-9 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: UNLV…

Wyoming Cowboys (18-13, 9-11 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (16-15, 11-9 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays in the MWC Tournament against Wyoming.

The Rebels’ record in MWC play is 11-9, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. UNLV is second in the MWC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Stephen averaging 2.3.

The Cowboys are 9-11 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

UNLV is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cowboys won 98-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Leland Walker led the Cowboys with 28 points, and Kimani Hamilton led the Rebels with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is shooting 50.9% and averaging 21.0 points for the Rebels. Hamilton is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Damarion Dennis is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

