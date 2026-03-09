UNLV Lady Rebels take on the Colorado State Rams in MWC Tournament

Colorado State Rams (25-7, 16-5 MWC) vs. UNLV Lady Rebels (21-10, 16-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (25-7, 16-5 MWC) vs. UNLV Lady Rebels (21-10, 16-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on Colorado State in the MWC Tournament.

The Lady Rebels have gone 16-5 against MWC opponents, with a 5-5 record in non-conference play. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC in team defense, giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Rams are 16-5 against MWC teams. Colorado State ranks ninth in college basketball allowing 55.2 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

UNLV makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). Colorado State has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colorado State won 77-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Lexus Bargesser led Colorado State with 19 points, and Aaliyah Alexander led UNLV with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Elohim averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Rebels, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Meadow Roland is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

Bargesser is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams. Kloe Froebe is averaging 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

