UNLV defeats Utah State 92-65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kimani Hamilton’s 24 points helped UNLV defeat Utah State 92-65 on Tuesday.

Hamilton added seven rebounds for the Rebels (16-14, 11-8 Mountain West Conference). Tyrin Jones scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field. Issac Williamson had 15 points and finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Mason Falslev led the way for the Aggies (24-6, 14-5) with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Utah State also got 15 points and two steals from Tucker Anderson. Drake Allen also had 11 points, five assists and two blocks.

UNLV led Utah State 32-24 at the half, with Williamson (12 points) its high scorer before the break. Hamilton scored 24 points in the second half to help lead the way as UNLV went on to secure a victory, outscoring Utah State by 19 points in the second half.

