UNC Asheville plays in Big South Tournament against the Longwood

Longwood Lancers (16-15, 8-8 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-16, 8-8 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (16-15, 8-8 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-16, 8-8 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville and Longwood play in the Big South Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-8 against Big South opponents, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. UNC Asheville has a 1-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers are 8-8 in Big South play. Longwood ranks fourth in the Big South allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

UNC Asheville’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 77.5 points per game, 4.9 more than the 72.6 UNC Asheville allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 79-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Toyaz Solomon led the Bulldogs with 24 points, and Alphonzo Billups III led the Lancers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daren Patrick averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Kameron Taylor is shooting 49.7% and averaging 20.6 points over the past 10 games.

Elijah Tucker is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Jacoi Hutchinson is averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.