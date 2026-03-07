UMass-Lowell plays Albany (NY) in America East Tournament

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-20, 7-9 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-17, 9-7 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-20, 7-9 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-17, 9-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell and Albany (NY) meet in the America East Tournament.

The River Hawks are 9-7 against America East opponents and 5-10 in non-conference play. UMass-Lowell ranks ninth in the America East in team defense, allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Great Danes are 7-9 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks fifth in the America East allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

UMass-Lowell averages 74.9 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 72.6 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 71.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 75.8 UMass-Lowell allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UMass-Lowell won 89-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Victor Okojie led UMass-Lowell with 22 points, and Amir Lindsey led Albany (NY) with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Spencer averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Angel Montas is shooting 52.9% and averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games.

Lindsey is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Great Danes. Okechukwu Okeke is averaging 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 64.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.