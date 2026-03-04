UIC hosts Murray State following Poock’s 27-point performance

Murray State Racers (26-3, 17-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (14-15, 9-9 MVC) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

Murray State Racers (26-3, 17-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (14-15, 9-9 MVC)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits UIC after Halli Poock scored 27 points in Murray State’s 99-80 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Flames are 8-6 in home games. UIC has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Racers are 17-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State ranks second in the MVC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sharnecce Currie-Jelks averaging 3.0.

UIC averages 65.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 73.9 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UIC allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Murray State won 79-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Poock led Murray State with 33 points, and Jessica Carrothers led UIC with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carrothers is averaging 18.1 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Julia Coleman is averaging 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games.

Poock is shooting 42.0% and averaging 22.0 points for the Racers. Haven Ford is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 89.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

