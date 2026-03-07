Uelmen scores 41 as North Dakota thumps Denver 83-67 in Summit League Championship quarterfinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Freshman Greyson Uelmen finished with a season-high 41 points to lead North Dakota to an…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Freshman Greyson Uelmen finished with a season-high 41 points to lead North Dakota to an 83-67 victory over Denver on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

No. 3 seed North Dakota moves on to play No. 2 seed St. Thomas-Minnesota in a Saturday semifinal. No. 1 North Dakota State plays No. 5 seed Omaha in the other semifinal.

Uelmen made 13 of 19 shots with three 3-pointers and 12 of 18 free throws, adding three steals for the Fightin’ Hawks (17-16). Eli King scored 20 points, going 7 of 17 (5 for 9 from 3-point range).

Carson Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (15-17) with 17 points. Jeremiah Burke added 13 points and Shaun Wysocki scored 11.

Uelmen had 19 points in the first half as North Dakota took a 42-29 lead into the break.

