UCSD squares off against Cal Poly in Big West Tournament

Cal Poly Mustangs (14-18, 10-10 Big West) vs. UCSD Tritons (22-10, 12-8 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Cal Poly Mustangs (14-18, 10-10 Big West) vs. UCSD Tritons (22-10, 12-8 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -5.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays in the Big West Tournament against Cal Poly.

The Tritons have gone 12-8 against Big West teams, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. UCSD is fifth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Hudson Mayes leads the Tritons with 5.7 boards.

The Mustangs’ record in Big West action is 10-10. Cal Poly ranks seventh in the Big West with 13.6 assists per game led by Peter Bandelj averaging 3.4.

UCSD’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly scores 12.5 more points per game (82.5) than UCSD allows (70.0).

The teams square off for the third time this season. UCSD won the last meeting 80-64 on March 1. Alex Chaikin scored 17 to help lead UCSD to the win, and Hamad Mousa scored 19 points for Cal Poly.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is shooting 43.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Tritons. Mayes is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mousa is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.