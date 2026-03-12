UConn takes on Xavier in Big East Tournament

Xavier Musketeers (15-17, 7-14 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (27-4, 17-3 Big East) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Xavier Musketeers (15-17, 7-14 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (27-4, 17-3 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -15.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn plays Xavier in the Big East Tournament.

The Huskies are 17-3 against Big East opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. UConn averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Musketeers are 7-14 against Big East teams. Xavier allows 80.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

UConn scores 78.2 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 80.3 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UConn allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Huskies won 92-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Silas Demary Jr. led the Huskies with 17 points, and All Wright led the Musketeers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braylon Mullins is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12 points. Demary is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Borovicanin is averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Musketeers. Tre Carroll is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 81.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.