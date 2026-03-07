UConn takes on Georgetown in Big East Tournament

Georgetown Hoyas (14-16, 7-14 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (31-0, 20-0 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (14-16, 7-14 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (31-0, 20-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn and Georgetown meet in the Big East Tournament.

The Huskies are 20-0 against Big East opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. UConn leads college basketball with 24.0 assists per game led by KK Arnold averaging 4.8.

The Hoyas are 7-14 in Big East play. Georgetown ranks seventh in the Big East with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Destiny Agubata averaging 5.0.

UConn averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 33.8% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UConn won 84-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Azzi Fudd led UConn with 24 points, and Summer Davis led Georgetown with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 19.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

Khia Miller is shooting 40.5% and averaging 9.2 points for the Hoyas. Brianna Scott is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 85.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 15.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

