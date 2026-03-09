UConn Huskies face the Villanova Wildcats in Big East Championship

Villanova Wildcats (25-6, 18-4 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (33-0, 22-0 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Villanova Wildcats (25-6, 18-4 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (33-0, 22-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -28.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on Villanova in the Big East Championship.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 22-0, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference games. UConn averages 24.0 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by KK Arnold with 4.7.

The Wildcats are 18-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 21-1 when winning the turnover battle.

UConn makes 52.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Villanova averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Huskies won 83-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 25 points, and Jasmine Bascoe led the Wildcats with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bascoe averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Denae Carter is shooting 59.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 84.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 15.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

