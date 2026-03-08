UConn faces Creighton in Big East Tournament

Creighton Bluejays (16-14, 12-9 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (32-0, 21-0 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (16-14, 12-9 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (32-0, 21-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn and Creighton play in the Big East Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 21-0 against Big East opponents, with an 11-0 record in non-conference play. UConn is second in college basketball with 88.4 points and is shooting 52.4% from the field.

The Bluejays are 12-9 in Big East play. Creighton is fifth in the Big East with 14.6 assists per game led by Ava Zediker averaging 3.5.

UConn scores 88.4 points, 20.7 more per game than the 67.7 Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 17.8 more points per game (68.1) than UConn allows to opponents (50.3).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UConn won the last meeting 94-44 on Feb. 12. Allie Ziebell scored 20 to help lead UConn to the win, and Elizabeth Gentry scored 12 points for Creighton.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is averaging 18.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zediker is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Bluejays. Grace Boffeli is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 84.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 15.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.1 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

