UCLA plays USC after Perry’s 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (20-10, 12-7 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (18-12, 7-12 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays USC after Trent Perry scored 20 points in UCLA’s 72-52 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Trojans have gone 9-6 at home. USC is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Bruins are 12-7 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

USC averages 78.9 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.0 UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 77.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 77.4 USC gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UCLA won the last matchup 81-62 on Feb. 25. Donovan Dent scored 30 points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Trojans. Alijah Arenas is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Perry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

