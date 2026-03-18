Uchenna leads Wisconsin against Oregon State after 24-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) at Oregon State Beavers (23-11, 15-6 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) at Oregon State Beavers (23-11, 15-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces Oregon State after Gift Uchenna scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 82-70 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Oregon State ranks seventh in the WCC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lizzy Williamson averaging 2.0.

Wisconsin ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Oregon State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin scores 7.5 more points per game (68.5) than Oregon State allows (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Kennedie Shuler is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Badgers. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Badgers: 0-10, averaging 63.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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