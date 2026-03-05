UCF visits West Virginia following Fulks’ 22-point game

UCF Knights (20-9, 9-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 8-9 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m.…

UCF Knights (20-9, 9-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 8-9 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces West Virginia after Themus Fulks scored 22 points in UCF’s 111-104 overtime loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers have gone 14-3 at home. West Virginia scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Knights are 9-8 against Big 12 opponents. UCF averages 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

West Virginia averages 69.6 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 78.9 UCF gives up. UCF averages 18.2 more points per game (82.9) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (64.7).

The teams play for the second time this season in Big 12 play. West Virginia won the last matchup 74-67 on Feb. 14. Honor Huff scored 21 points points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Riley Kugel is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.