UCF takes on Cincinnati in Big 12 Tournament

Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 10-9 Big 12) vs. UCF Knights (20-10, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Cincinnati.

The Knights’ record in Big 12 games is 9-9, and their record is 11-1 in non-conference games. UCF has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats’ record in Big 12 games is 10-9. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Baba averaging 3.7.

UCF’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than UCF has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Cincinnati won 92-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Miller led Cincinnati with 17 points, and Jordan Burks led UCF with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Themus Fulks is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Miller is averaging 13.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bearcats. Moustapha Thiam is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

