UC Irvine wins 79-69 in OT over UC Davis

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon’s 23 points helped UC Irvine rally from an 11-point deficit and defeat UC Davis…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon’s 23 points helped UC Irvine rally from an 11-point deficit and defeat UC Davis 79-69 in overtime on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams to secure the No. 1 seed in the Big West Tournament.

UC Irvine (22-10, 15-5 Big West Conference) clinched at least a share of the conference regular-season title.

Dixon also contributed eight rebounds for the Anteaters. Andre Henry scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Kyle Evans shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Niko Rocak finished with 20 points and two blocks for the Aggies (18-13, 11-9). UC Davis also got 16 points, five assists and five steals from Brayden Fagbemi. Isaiah Chappell finished with 14 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.